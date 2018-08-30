Three NFL GMs Agree These Are Best Options For Patriots In Wide Receiver Market

The New England Patriots likely will be the cream of the AFC once again this season, but that doesn’t mean they are without flaw.

A quick glance at the Patriots’ roster will tell you that New England has a glaring hole at wide receiver. Coming into training camp it was expected that Jordan Matthews, Kenny Britt and Malcolm Mitchell would join Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman in the Patriots’ receiving corps. All three of those players have been cut as the regular season nears, leading quarterback Tom Brady to lean on Hogan, Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and running back James White until someone fills the hole left by the trade of Brandin Cooks.

New England is expected by many to be interested in acquiring a receiver in the coming days, but who would Bill Belichick likely target?

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard spoke to three NFL general managers, and all three gave him the same two names: Dez Bryant and Josh Gordon.

Bryant is a name that has been floated around as a possibility ever since the Dallas Cowboys cut the veteran wide receiver, but the 29-year-old is taking his time deciding on his next stop, even though there might not be many options, and it doesn’t appear the Patriots are high on the idea of bringing him in.

As for Gordon, the Cleveland Browns star has had his share of off-field issues in the past. He was one of the best receivers in the game in 2013, earning All-Pro honors, but he was suspended for 10 games in 2014 and the entire 2015 season for failing a drug test. He was reinstated in 2016, but he decided to enter a rehabilitation facility for substance abuse issues. Gordon finally returned to the NFL in Week 13 of the 2017 season, and caught 18 passes for 335 yards and one score in five games.

Gordon would be a cheap addition but it’s unlikely the Patriots would want to put up with a potential headache and the Browns appear to be keen on giving the wideout one more opportunity.

So where will the Patriots find help if not in the form of Bryant or Gordon? Your guess is as good as ours.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images