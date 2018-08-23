Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Promote Showdown With Really Awkward Trash Talk

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are drumming up interest for their 1-on-1 showdown as only two golfers north of 40 can.

Both Woods and Mickelson officially announced their much-ballyhooed match play event Wednesday night on Twitter, of all places. Woods took the lead, tweeting a photo promoting “The Match” — which will be played Friday, Nov. 23, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas — along with the caption, “It’s on @PhilMickelson #TigerVSPhil.”

Mickelson then tried to engage his fellow quadragenarian in a little witty banter over the $9 million jackpot, paid to the winner by Turner Sports, which will broadcast the event on pay-per-view.

I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018

Woods — or the robot that runs his Twitter account — shot back with this feisty reply…

Think you will earn some bragging rights? 🏆 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 22, 2018

… To which Mickelson responded with some friendly cheer.

Nice work, team.

In Mickelson’s defense, he literally just got a Twitter account Wednesday, seemingly creating it for the sole purpose of promoting this showdown.

The lefty golfer snuck in one more “jab” at Woods in a separate tweet about his club choice in the promo photo, writing, “@TigerWoods I see you have a left-handed driver, well played. I hope it’s a Callaway.”

Here’s hoping they bring a better golf game than Twitter game to Vegas.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images