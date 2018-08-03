Todd Gurley Offers Unapologetically Honest Take On Lucrative New Contract

Todd Gurley quickly has made his case as one of the best running backs in all of the NFL.

In turn, his team decided to compensate him as such.

The Los Angeles Rams made quite the investment in Gurley in late July, signing the 23-year-old to a rich four-year, $60 million contract extension, which made him the highest-paid running back in the league.

So, if Gurley noticeably has had an extra pep in his step at Rams training camp, you probably can guess why.

Jared Goff said Todd Gurley seems happier lately. Todd Gurley says whoever said money don’t make you happy lied. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 2, 2018

Hey, can’t knock him for being honest.

The Rams have dished out a whole lot of money this offseason, including a five-year, $81 million extension for Brandin Cooks. None of the aforementioned cash, however, has been sent by the way of arguably their best player, Aaron Donald.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports