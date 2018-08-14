Tom Brady Addresses Back Injury, ‘Absolutely’ Plans To Play Thursday Vs. Eagles

If it’s up to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, he’ll play Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles in the team’s second preseason game.

Brady was asked if he expects to play Thursday on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” radio show.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Brady said.

A minor back injury was reportedly what kept Brady out of the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Washington Redskins. Brady also was asked about the ailment.

“I’m doing well,” Brady said. “I am doing really well. You always have little things that you’re working through. That’s part of football season, but I feel really good.”

Brady has seen an increased workload in practice this week. After a frustrating session filled with receiver drops, Brady punted a football into the stands Monday morning.