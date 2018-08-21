Tom Brady Admits He Felt ‘Little Bit Rusty’ Vs. Eagles In Preseason Debut

Tom Brady posted an impressive stat line in his first appearance of the 2018 preseason, but the New England Patriots quarterback wasn’t totally pleased with his performance.

Brady on Tuesday admitted he felt “a little bit rusty” in last Thursday’s 37-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, during which he completed 19 of 26 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

“It was fun being out there, and we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Brady said in an interview on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan.” “I think you’ve got to take the preseason games for what they are — it’s kind of a step in the preparation, and it goes along with a lot of the other things we’re doing.

“But it was good. We haven’t had any joint practices this year, so kind of being in these competitive situations — if you haven’t been in those situations for a long time, which I hadn’t since the Super Bowl — you always feel a little bit rusty.”

After sitting out the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Washington Redskins the previous week, Brady played nearly the entire first half against the Eagles. His six drives produced two touchdowns and two field goals, and New England built a 27-7 lead before Brian Hoyer relieved the 41-year-old for one final play before halftime.

Brady’s play did leave some room for improvement, as he was just 1-of-4 on passes that traveled 20-plus yards in the air. He still was accurate on 87.5 percent of his throws when accounting for drops and throwaways, though, which is pretty darn good.

Expect Brady’s workload to increase when the Patriots visit the Carolina Panthers on Friday in Week 3 of the preseason.

“Hopefully we can build on it this week,” Brady said on “K&C.”

“We’ve had a good couple of days of practice, (and) we have another two days ahead of us before we leave for Carolina. But guys are working hard trying to improve. There’s a lot to improve on. It’s a new team, a new year, and hopefully we can use this week as kind of another step before we get to things that start really counting.”

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images