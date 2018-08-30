Tom Brady Delivers Inspiring Message To Make-A-Wish Children At Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady might be focusing most of his time on preparing for the start of his 19th season with the New England Patriots, but the star quarterback took some time out of his day Wednesday to meet with a number of children from the Make-A-Wish Foundation at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots quarterback posted a video to his Instagram story of himself answering questions while sitting with the kids, and the 41-year-old delivered some inspiring words when he was asked if he ever doubted himself when people criticized him during the NFL Draft.

“I never thought I’d be this successful,” Brady said. “But I think it’s been a lot of things that are — I think sometimes in life you aren’t born with everything, you know? And sometimes in life, you’re born with things that maybe a real strength and other things that really aren’t strengths.

“And there were things that I was really good at physically and there’s things that I was really bad at physically. I think you have to recognize the things you do well and the things you don’t do well. And, you know, a lot of people are going to evaluate you, and, you know, especially when you’re in the public eye they’re going to criticize you.

“And I think that you have to have a lot of inner belief in yourself,” Brady continued. “That the strengths that you have are going to be good enough for what you are going to be asked to do. You know, and I think sometimes that if you focus on things that you don’t have, that life can get hard, but if you focus on things that you do have, life can be very joyful. You know, when you can use your strengths, and use all the positive things in your life, it ends up being, you know, a great aspect of your life.

“When you focus on those positive things, a lot of momentum can build and it can build a lot of positive things with you and your relationships and your career and your job and things like that. Nobody’s born with everything. We’re all working our way and trying to do the best we can do.”

Well said, Tom.

