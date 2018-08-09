Tom Brady Vs. Aaron Rodgers: Martellus Bennett Offers Interesting Perspective

Photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images

Martellus Bennett was lucky enough to play with two legendary quarterbacks (and Jay Cutler!) in his career, and he’s not afraid to dish on his experiences with either.

The former Pro Bowl tight end again opened up about his experiences catching passes from both New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers, and he’s got a pretty simple take when it comes to comparing the two.

Simply put: Rodgers maybe has more raw talent, but Brady brings more to the table when you count intangibles.

“I think that no one has more arm talent than Aaron,” Bennett told Fox Sports Radio, as transcribed by Acme Packing Company. “Aaron can pretty much do anything with the ball. I feel Tom Brady is precise, easier to play with. It was easier to play with Tom than anybody else.”

It’s easy to see where he’s coming from on that one, and when you consider the varying levels of success Bennett had with each time, it’s not a surprising answer.

No one makes it look easier to throw a football than Rodgers. He’s blessed with talent and skill that is arguably unsurpassed by any football player ever. But whereas a lot of Rodgers’ offensive success is ad-libbed, Brady and the Patriots’ system is more regimented. If you get to the spot on the field you’re supposed to be, Brady is going to find you and put the ball exactly where it needs to be.

“Brady makes the game easy, what he expects, where he wants you to be, where he’s putting the ball, he does so many repetitions with you, mental reps, physical reps, walkthroughs, he’s always letting you know.”

Of course, Bennett’s time with the Packers was an absolute disaster and turmoil, while he won a Super Bowl with the Patriots, so we probably should consider that, too. Regardless, it’s a pretty solid, fair breakdown of two quarterbacks considered among the best of all time.