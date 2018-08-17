Tom Brady Becomes Enraged After Three-And-Out Vs. Eagles: ‘F—ing Bull—-‘

Tom Brady’s competitiveness has no bounds.

The veteran quarterback made his 2018 preseason debut Thursday night when the New England Patriots squared off with the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. While an exhibition in mid-August doesn’t mean a ton for Brady in the grand scheme of things, you never would be able to tell by the way the five-time Super Bowl champion acted on the gridiron.

After the Patriots went three-and-out roughly five minutes into the second quarter, Brady screamed “f—ing bull—-” as he made his way to the sidelines. New England held a 17-0 lead over Philly at the time, mind you.

You can watch Brady unleash some colorful language in the video here. Of course, be prepared for NSFW words from the Patriots QB.

Brady played all but the final seconds of the first half, completing 19-of-26 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

