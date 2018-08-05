Twitter Loses Its Mind Over Bill Belichick’s Footwear At Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Bill Belichick typically isn’t known for making fashion statements.

But in fairness to the New England Patriots head coach, football fans don’t often get to see him in anything other than his infamous sweatshirts while he mans the sidelines.

Saturday night, however, Belichick had the internet buzzing with his wardrobe, particularly what he was wearing on his feet.

The Patriots coach and team owner Robert Kraft made their way to Canton, Ohio for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. And after a picture taken by Cris Carter showed Belichick rocking flip flops to the event, Twitter went crazy.

I meannnn are the flops necessary??? pic.twitter.com/Hjc7Z2sqVZ — avery osborne ॐ (@AveOsborne2) August 5, 2018

He’s not wearing a hoodie…. wow — BLAKE (@b_lake_MO) August 5, 2018

The refs: Deciding if Bill's flip flops are good pic.twitter.com/VkLJeEKwAw — Goldeneye187⏰🚽🚿🌞💻☁️🌜🙏🛏🔁👤 (@Abel27251136) August 5, 2018

Quite the look.

It ended up being a memorable night for Belichick, who received glowing praise from Randy Moss as the legendary wide receiver delivered his induction speech.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports