UFC Reveals Official Fight Poster For UFC 229: Khabib Vs. McGregor

UFC on Wednesday released its official poster for UFC 229.

Conor McGregor will return to the octagon at the Oct. 6 pay-per-view event to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship.

McGregor hasn’t fought in UFC since defeating Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at UFC 205 in November 2016. The victory made McGregor a two-division champion — he also held the UFC featherweight championship — but he since has been stripped of both belts due to inactivity.

The McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov showdown is one of the most anticipated bouts in UFC history. Not only is McGregor — the promotion’s most popular fighter — returning after nearly two years away from the cage. He’s also facing an undefeated opponent with whom he’s developed a huge rivalry in recent months.

As the poster states, the world most certainly will be watching.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images