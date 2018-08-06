Urban Meyer Investigation: Here’s When Ohio State Expects To End Inquiry

The Ohio State University soon will determine Urban Meyer’s immediate professional fate.
OSU announced Sunday night it expects to finish its investigation into its head football coach’s response to domestic violence allegations against one of his assistants within the next two weeks, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy, who broke the bombshell story last week.
Ohio State put Meyer on paid administrative leave, as it seeks to determine what Meyer knew about wide receivers coach Zach Smith’s alleged abuse of his ex-wife Courtney Smith. Meyer initially denied having any knowledge regarding 2015 domestic violence accusations but changed his tune Friday when he claimed in a statement he had failed to answer reporters’ questions clearly.
Meyer currently faces accusations he ignored or covered up Smith’s alleged domestic violence. Courtney Smith believes Meyer should have done more to help her after his wife, Shelley Meyer, became aware of the abuse. Zach Smith claimed Friday in an interview with ESPN he denied the allegations when he spoke to Meyer about them.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP