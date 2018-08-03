Urban Meyer Releases Statement Regarding Ohio State Investigation

Two days after being placed on paid administrative lead, Urban Meyer has broken his silence.
The Ohio State University football head coach issued a statement Friday, admitting he “failed” after he denied having any knowledge regarding 2015 domestic violence accusations against his former assistant coach Zach Smith.
It was just last week that Meyer said he didn’t know of the allegations during his and Smith’s time together, despite Zach Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith, saying she sent text messages to Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, detailing years of domestic abuse.
Meyer fired Smith on July 23 and admitted to knowing of a dispute between the couple back in 2009, but denied having any knowledge of other incidents during Big Ten Media Days. Now, he seems to be backtracking, admitting he “failed” to answer the questions clearly when asked about them last week.
“The power of what I say and how I say it, especially regarding sensitive and serious domestic issues, has never been more evident than now,” Urban Meyer wrote. “My words, whether in a reply to a reporter’s question or in addressing a personnel issue, must be clear, compassionate and, most of all, completely accurate. Unfortunately, at Big Ten Media days on July 24, I failed on many of these fronts. My intention was not to say anything inaccurate or misleading. However, I was not adequately prepared to discuss these sensitive personnel issues with the media, and I apologize for the way I handled those questions.”
You can read the entirety of his statement below:
To be clear, Meyer didn’t “fail” to answer the questions clearly. He flat out denied having any knowledge of the situation, and now that his job is in the crosshairs he appears to be trying to cover his bases.
Courtney Smith did say, however, she was unsure if Shelley Meyer shared the information with her husband, but believed he could have done more to help her after Shelley Meyer became aware of the abuse.
