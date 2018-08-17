Watch Deontay Wilder Crash Tyson Fury’s Weigh-In, Clash With Fighter’s Dad

It certainly seems like Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are on a heavyweight collision course.

Fury is scheduled to fight Francesco Pianeta on Saturday in Northern Ireland, but Wilder caused quite a scene at Friday’s weigh-in by showing up unannounced and clashing with Fury’s father.

Check out the madness below:

Things got a little heated today between Deontay Wilder and @Tyson_Fury's dad 👀 pic.twitter.com/JPmQ1nwrCb — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 17, 2018

The chaos didn’t stop there, either, as Wilder and Fury then had to be separated in the lobby of the Europa Hotel.

Wilder will be ringside for Saturday’s fight, according to ESPN, and a future showdown between him and Fury could be announced immediately afterward, assuming Fury defeats Pianeta.

Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion, owns a 40-0 record with 39 knockouts after a TKO victory over Luis Ortiz in his most recent fight March 3. Fury, who returned to boxing in June after 2 1/2 years away from the ring, is 26-0 with 19 KOs.

It looked for a while like Wilder might finally fight Anthony Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) in a heavyweight unification bout, but those plans fell through. Joshua will fight Alexander Povetkin on Sept. 22 at Wembley Stadium, and Wilder could be destined for a fight with Fury later this year.

Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images