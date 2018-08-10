Watch J.D. Martinez Blast 35th Home Run Of Season Vs. Blue Jays

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: J.D. Martinez hit a home run.
The Boston Red Sox designated hitter went yard yet again Thursday night at Rogers Centre. With the Boston Red Sox down 4-2 in the fifth inning, Martinez blasted a solo shot to left field off Toronto Blue Jays starter Ryan Borucki to bring the Sox within one.
Have a look:
Crushed.
The dinger marked the 35th (!) for the slugger and also gave him 99 RBIs on the yeard — continuing to build his Major League Baseball lead in both categories.
Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images
