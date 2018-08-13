Watch Jaylen Brown Throw Down A Bunch Of Thunderous Dunks In Pro-Am Game

If you’re an NBA player, there really is no better way to flex than by going home and running through the competition in a Pro-Am game.

That’s exactly what Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was up to in the latest installment of his time playing in the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL) this offseason. Playing with pros and amateurs alike, Brown has been keeping sharp this summer by playing in a handful of AEBL games.

In the latest highlight reel of Brown at work in Atlanta, he threw down a bunch of thunderous dunks.

Take a look:

Hometown Hero things 🌃 Jaylen Brown dropped buckets on da nawf down at the AEBL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GC5bvUxZ7X — SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 12, 2018

Nice of him to step back and hit a 3-pointer at the end there.

The 21-year-old will be entering his third NBA season in the 2018-19 campaign, and those that have had a chance to watch him over the first two seasons have grown used to his adoration for putting down dunks.

He’ll certainly need to bring that to the Celtics this season, as they are thought of to be one of, if not the top team in the Eastern Conference this season.

