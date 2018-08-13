Watch Max Scherzer Unleash Psycho Grunt While Striking Out Javier Baez

Max Scherzer is must-see TV for baseball fans, and not just because he’s one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball.

No, the real reason to watch the Washington Nationals ace is because he’s one of the true lunatics in profession sports.

During the sixth inning of Sunday night’s game between the Nats and the Chicago Cubs, Scherzer struck out Cubs third baseman Javier Baez for one of his 11 punchouts on the night. And as Scherzer unleashed the 97 mph heater, he let out a loud, jarring grunt that was impossible to ignore.

Check this out:

Seriously, how are you supposed to hit a high-90s fastball when a guy essentially is screaming in your face?

Unfortunately for Scherzer, his seven shutout were wasted as the Cubs won 4-3 on a pinch-hit, walk-off grand slam by David Bote. Washington now is 5 1/2 games back of both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.

At least Scherzer likely has third consecutive N.L. Cy Young Award to look forward to.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images