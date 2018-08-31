Watch Mookie Betts Tie Game Vs. White Sox With Two-Run Home Run

Mookie Betts seemingly always has delivered a clutch hit when it’s been needed most for the Boston Red Sox this season.

That trend continued Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

With the Red Sox trailing the Chicago White Sox 4-2 in the top half of the seventh inning, Betts tied the game with one swing of the bat, belting a two-run home run to left field.

Check it out:

We've got ourselves a tied ball game, folks. pic.twitter.com/6P6cWxto0h — NESN (@NESN) August 31, 2018

While it paled in comparison to Wednesday’s 11-run seventh, Betts’ 29th long ball of 2018 capped off a four-running inning for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports