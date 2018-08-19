Watch NASCAR’s Elliott Sadler Give Epic Command Before Final Bristol Race

Elliott Sadler never had given a “start your engines” command before Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race — and that’s a shame.

The 43-year-old driver announced Wednesday that he would retire from full-time race after this season. So, when word got out he would give the command before the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway, fans anticipated an emotional moment.

And, well, Sadler delivered:

Before his final @NASCAR_Xfinity start at @BMSUpdates, @Elliott_Sadler got to give the command to fire the engines… and it was INCREDIBLE. Watch the Xfinity race at Bristol on @NBCSN or stream here: https://t.co/vBhAIip72S pic.twitter.com/KU2M710tF5 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 17, 2018

Awesome.

Sadler, whose emotions sometimes get the best of him, remains a popular driver despite having not raced full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series since 2010. His retirement announcement certainly was bittersweet for many NASCAR fans.

After much consideration and many conversations with my family, I’ve decided this will be my last season racing full time in NASCAR. (Full Statement: https://t.co/iLQnNG215o) pic.twitter.com/cKEclUt55F — Elliott Sadler (@Elliott_Sadler) August 15, 2018

Sadler wasn’t the only popular driver who broke news last week, however. Kasey Kahne, too, will call it a career once the current season ends.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images