Watch Patriots QB Danny Etling Rip Off 86-Yard Touchdown Run Vs. Giants

Things weren’t going super well for Danny Etling on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium, but the rookie quarterback managed to turn in a preseason highlight for the ages.

It was Etling’s night under center in the New England Patriots’ final dress rehearsal against the New York Giants, and while the LSU product didn’t exactly shine with his arm, he showed off his impressive speed late in the fourth quarter when he turned in an 86-yard (!) touchdown run to give New England a two-score lead.

Check it out:

Wait, what?! Just your standard 86-yard rush TD for QB Danny Etling.#NEvsNYG | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/6aNijrpqc6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 31, 2018

Way to turn on the jets, Danny.

With one long, long run to paydirt, the 24-year-old become the Patriots’ leading passer and rusher in the contest.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports