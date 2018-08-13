Watch Terry Rozier, John Wall Go Head-To-Head During Summer Workout

A couple of Eastern Conference point guards already are in the competitive spirt a few months ahead of the start of the 2018-19 NBA season.

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier and his Washington Wizards counterpart John Wall both were involved in a summer workout together, which meant they got some run against each other in a scrimmage.

It was fairly even-sided, with Rozier hitting more jumpers and Wall driving the lane better.

Take a look:

You can watch the full highlights here, with fellow NBAers Jeff Green and Hassan Whiteside also making appearances in the contest.

The Wizards and C’s have built up something of a rivalry lately, with recent matchups between the two sides getting a little contentious on occasion. Furthermore, Wall insisted that the Wizards are among the East’s elite — and that includes Boston, which is one the heaviest favorites to be the best team in the conference in the upcoming campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images