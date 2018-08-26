Watch This 13-Year-Old Score One Of Filthiest LAX Goals You’ll Ever See

If you’re a lacrosse fan, you might want to remember the name Kyler Francis.

The 13-year-old Georgia Junior Swarm Bantam player stole the show Saturday night with an unreal goal against the Buffalo Junior Bandits. Video of the goal since has gone viral, and even scored Francis the No. 1 spot on “SportsCenter’s” top-10 plays.

Check this out:

Nice celly, Kyler.

As far as indoor lacrosse goals go, that’s one of the filthiest you’ll ever see, regardless of the age of the person who scored. We’re not sure it tops the one New England Black Wolves player Kyle Buchanan scored last December, though.

By the way: The National Lacrosse League has proven to be an absolutely highlight factory, in case you haven’t noticed.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/GeorgiaSwarmLAX