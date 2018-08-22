Watch This Savage Hidden-Ball Trick In American Legion World Series

Trickery is alive and well on the diamonds of Shelby, N.C.

Tuesday night’s American Legion World Series championship game between Nevada and Delaware featured one of the greatest hidden-ball tricks we’ve seen in recent memory. Josh Sharman and his teammates are rising to internet fame after they bamboozled the baserunner into thinking the ball was anywhere other than in the Nevada pitcher’s hand.

Sportscenter included Nevada’s hidden-ball masterpiece in its Top 10 plays of the day.

The stunned reaction of the Delaware players says it all.

While Nevada’s trick play took a runner out of scoring position, it didn’t solve the team’s biggest problem: scoring runs. Delaware went on to win 1-0, capturing the state’s first Legion World Series title ever.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@Sportscenter