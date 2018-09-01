Watch Yankees’ Aaron Boone Get Ejected, Squat Like Catcher In Epic Meltdown

The New York Yankees were in need of a spark Friday night so it’s a good thing manager Aaron Boone finally found his pulse.

Boone has been criticized by many for not being as fiery as the often lackadaisical Yankees need, but he probably won’t be hearing those complaints for a while.

With the Yankees trailing the last-place Detroit Tigers 3-0 in the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium, Boone took umbrage with called strike on Luke Voit and he absolutely lost his mind.

Boone sprinted out of the dugout and started barking in home plate umpire Nic Lentz’s face before getting into a catcher’s crouch to demonstrate how Tigers catcher James McCann was framing the pitch and what is and isn’t a strike.

Take a look, it’s pretty epic:

Aaron Boone out here putting on a clinic! 😂 pic.twitter.com/GxXVcCRjUd — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 1, 2018

Boone then had some NSFW words for Lentz before heading to the showers.

“How the fuck could you miss that,” Aaron Boone asked, among other things. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) September 1, 2018

Boone’s tirade sparked a rally, as the Yankees scored four runs in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead.

Maybe if Boone would have had a meltdown sooner the Yankees wouldn’t be 8 1/2 games behind the Boston Red Sox, but that’s just a theory.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images