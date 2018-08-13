Wayne Rooney’s Tackle, Winning Assist Makes Him D.C. United Hero

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Wayne Rooney finally has made his mark in Major League Soccer.

The D.C. United forward made stunning contribution to his team’s 3-2 win over Orlando City Sunday night at Audi Field when he assisted Luciano Acosta’s winning goal on an astonishing 40-yard pass, which immediately followed a game-saving tackle he made in his own half.

The score was tied 2-2 in the last minute of injury time, and D.C. United goalkeeper David Ousted abandoned his goal and was caught upfield when Orlando City counter-attacked. Thankfully, Rooney, who joined D.C. United in mid-July, still has the same determination to win that made him a Premier League legend.

Rooney discussed his heroics following the game in an interview with FOX Sports and on social media.

What was going through @WayneRooney's head on that game-winning play? Hear from the captain after the game. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L8B8ukeyak — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 13, 2018

Figures from the soccer, wider-sports and entertainment worlds also appreciated Rooney’s hustle and assist.

Roy of the Rovers stuff this is! Turns a defeat into a win instantly! Well done mate @WayneRooney 💙 pic.twitter.com/DCNBkCyNDy — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) August 13, 2018

Yessss @WayneRooney unreal scenes!!!! Ps not fancy running to join in the celebrations?! 🏃🏻‍♂️💨 https://t.co/rhIZxVNNUV — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 13, 2018

Love it @WayneRooney … class pal👍🏼 — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) August 13, 2018

This is story book stuff. Incredible. Strikers don’t defend, do they? They do if they’re @WayneRooney . Cc: @WilfredFrost https://t.co/kwuGICrFpt — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) August 13, 2018

We once said Rooney, 32, “wasn’t worth the risk” for D.C. United and MLS. After Rooney’s first six MLS games, in which he scored one goal and registered three assists, we’re already considering eating those words.