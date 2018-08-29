West Coast Road Trip Highlights Yankees’ Tough September Schedule

The New York Yankees will have their work cut out for them if they want to catch the Boston Red Sox in the American League East race.

Entering Wednesday night trailing the Sox by 6.5 games, the Yankees will have a challenging schedule in the final month of the regular season, complete with a trip out to the West Coast.

The Red Sox’s path won’t be easy, with some tough customers on the docket, but their home-heavy schedule is far more favorable than the travel New York must embark on.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron and The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo discuss the two sides’ remaining schedules, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

