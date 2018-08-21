What Possessed Lance Stephenson To Blow In LeBron James’ Ear? Laker Explains

We know what you may have been thinking when the Los Angeles Lakers signed Lance Stephenson shortly after landing LeBron James in free agency: This could get awkward.

It was Stephenson, after all, who infamously blew in James’ ear during a 2014 playoff game between his Indiana Pacers and James’ Miami Heat — and has tried to get under the All-Star forward’s skin for what seems like his entire career.

It’s one thing to talk trash and instigate, but how does one think to blow in a grown man’s ear during a high-stakes playoff game? Now that Stephenson is a Laker, he explained what was going through his mind during an interview with The Score.

“I was really trying to get him mad,” Stephenson said of the incident. “Really trying to win the game, trying to get him unfocused. I was trying anything.”

Indiana actually won that game 93-90, but James didn’t appear fazed by Stephenson’s odd maneuver, which drew pretty heavy criticism.

“I don’t regret it, but sometimes I look at it like, ‘Why did I do that? What made me do that?” Stephenson added. “LeBron was such a good player. I was trying to do anything to get him frustrated.”

James reportedly approved of L.A. bringing in Stephenson this offseason, so it appears the new Lakers star is ready to let bygones be bygones. Stephenson sounds a little nervous, though.

“It’s going to be different trying to be friends with — or being friends with LeBron,” he added.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images