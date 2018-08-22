What’s Been Key To Red Sox’s Success In 2018? J.D. Martinez Offers His Opinion

Though Red Sox fans with tunnel vision may currently think otherwise, Boston has been a smashing success this season.

They comfortably have the most wins in Major League Baseball, have been complete in pretty much every phase of the game and one player after another simply is thriving.

So if you had to isolate one thing that’s played the most pivotal role in that success, what would it be? Sox star J.D. Martinez, for one, thinks it comes down to the chemistry.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” on Wednesday as part of the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, Martinez explained why that chemistry has been so key.

“When all my friends and family ask me what the difference is with this team, and stuff like that, I’m like, ‘Honestly, there’s no egos.’ There really isn’t,” Martinez said. “Everybody is pushing for each other. You could go in that clubhouse, and you wouldn’t know Chris Sale is the best pitcher in baseball. You talk to Mookie (Betts), and you wouldn’t think he’s the best player in baseball. They’re that humble. You talk to David (Price), it’s the same thing. It’s just a bunch of guys who are rooting for each other and want the best. Everybody gets almost as excited when someone else hits a home run as they do when they hit a home run. It’s a fun group to be around. I think that’s exactly why we’ve been playing the way we’ve been playing.”

Plenty has been made about Martinez’s remarkably detail-oriented approach to hitting, and it appears his current teammates also are enamored with it and learning how they too can get better. But Martinez indicated it hasn’t always been that way during his career.

Furthering his point about the Red Sox checking their egos at the door, Martinez noted that his teammates are buying into the approach.

“When I would say stuff earlier in my career, guys would say, ‘OK, whatever, that’s kind of the way he does it,’” Martinez said. “They didn’t really believe me as much. These guys kind of believe me here; they kind of trust me. They go with it.”

Whatever the case may be, the Red Sox have been rolling all season and are destined for a deep playoff run this October. And the good news for Martinez and Co. is that seldom do you see a champion in any team sport get to the top without a healthy dose of chemistry.

