What’s Been Red Sox’s Best Defensive Play In 2018? Alex Cora Shares His Opinion

There’s no shortage of defensive talent on the Boston Red Sox.

From Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts’ prowess in the outfield, to Xander Bogaerts’ range at shortstop, the Sox have quite the wealth of defensive assets.

But don’t sleep on the man behind the plate.

Sandy Leon not only calls a heck of a game, but he can flash the leather, throw out would-be base stealers by a mile and make stellar tags at the plate.

And according to Sox manager Alex Cora, Leon is responsible for the Red Sox’s best defensive play this season.

In Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston reliever Brandon Workman found himself in a bases-loaded jam with one out. Jays catcher Luke Maile hit a soft dribbler down the third base line, which Leon chased after. In one motion, Leon grabbed the ball with his glove and swung his arm up, tagging Kendrys Morales in the process as he charged home.

You can watch the play here:

Cora dubbed the tremendous glovework the “play of the season.”

Workman got out of the inning the next at-bat, keeping the scoreline at 2-1. The Red Sox ultimately won the game in 10 innings.

While much can be made about the Red Sox’s other stars, what Leon is doing is not to be forgotten. Boston is 25-1 in the catcher’s last 26 starts and he owns the Major League Baseball’s best catcher’s ERA. Plus, he started late-inning rallies in each of the Red Sox’s last two games.

Safe to say the 29-year-old can do it all.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images