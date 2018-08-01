Where Does Bruins’ Top Line Rank Heading Into Season? NHL Analyst Offers His Take

The Boston Bruins arguably had the best top line in the NHL last season, and barring some line shuffling entering the upcoming season, the trio will be back together again on the first unit.

The David Pastrnak-Patrice Bergeron-Brad Marchand combination diced opposing offenses last season, with the three combining for 228 points. But with plenty of shakeups around the NHL this offseason, will they continue to be the best next season?

One NHL analyst believes so.

Despite the Toronto Maple Leafs signing John Tavares and the Washington Capitals keeping their top group together, among other factors, NHL.com’s Pete Jensen listed the Bruins as the best first line in his predictions.

After the Bruins, the top five consists of the Dallas Stars in second, followed by the Caps, Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets. He listed the new-look first line for the Leafs as the sixth best.

Of course, B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy could consider shaking up the lines heading into next season based on what he sees in training camp and preseason games. But the combination he had on his top group seemed to work out pretty well, and there’s no reason to think they won’t continue terrorizing other teams for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports