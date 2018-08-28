Which Celtic Will Have To Sacrifice Most This Season? ESPN Panel Debates

The Boston Celtics will face an immediate problem next season, but it’s certainly a good one to have.

The Celtics boast one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, meaning head coach Brad Stevens will have his work cut out for him in trying to distribute minutes amongst his players.

As such, practically every Celtic will be tasked with some level of sacrifice for the greater good of the team. But which member of the Green will have to sacrifice the most? During Monday’s edition of “The Jump,” ESPN’s Chris Forsberg, Brian Windhorst and Nick Friedell debated exactly that.

It’s interesting that none of the three mentioned Gordon Hayward, who will be forced to get up to speed on team chemistry after missing all of last season. And coming off an injury as gruesome as the one he sustained last October, it could take some time for the veteran forward to return to his All-Star form.

The Celtics also are well-aware of their situation ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. Just look at Jayson Tatum, who’s publicly stated he wouldn’t have an issue coming off the bench if asked. This C’s team will be heading into the season with legitimate championship aspirations, and one has to imagine they’ll all be willing to do whatever it takes to achieve that goal.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports