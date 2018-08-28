Who Will Replace Riley Nash, Tim Schaller? Bruce Cassidy Provides Some Insight

The Bruins lost a couple of key players this offseason, but Boston isn’t without options to fill those voids.

Bottom six forward Riley Nash departed for the Columbus Blue Jackets, while Tim Schaller joined the Vancouver Canucks. Nash had a career year centering the B’s third line during the last campaign, and Schaller solidified himself as an important fixture on the fourth line.

But with those two spots now vacant, the Bruins will have an exciting competition brewing during training camp, which opens to the full team Sept. 10.

In addition to signing veteran bottom six forwards Chris Wagner and Joakim Nordstrom, the Bruins are loaded with young talent. Ryan Donato was impressive during the regular season and got some run in the playoffs, while Andres Bjork saw time on the varsity before a season ending injury. The list goes on and on.

With that in mind, what exactly is head coach Bruce Cassidy going to do? In his first full season behind the bench, Cassidy proved he’s not afraid to throw youngsters into the fold if they’re ready, and he may have to do that again this year.

While attending the Bruins Fan Fest in Providence, R.I. on Sunday, Cassidy shed some light to the Providence Journal’s Mark Divver on how he views the forward competition heading into camp.

“We were able to do that and our older guys were able to pull them along,” Cassidy said of utilizing the young guns. “Going into this year, there’s a little bit of that, still. There’s a couple of spots open.”

“We’ve left a little bit of competition open up front. I put Donato in that group with Bjork, JFK (Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson), (Trent) Frederic. Then guys that aren’t being talked about as much — Zach (Senyshyn) and Fitzy (Ryan Fitzgerald). Maybe they push through.″

So what about Wagner and Nordstrom? Both seem tailor-made to fit right into the vacant roles, however it’s never that easy and camp is sure to say a lot. As such, Cassidy is keeping an open mind.

“We hope those two guys can give us what (Nash and Schaller) gave us,” Cassidy said of Nordstom and Wagner. “We feel they can. Then it’s a matter of the younger guys — can they push one of the more established guys? That’s what it comes down to. That’s when you know your team is good, when the younger guys push the older guys and if they are better, then we make room for them.″

Any way you slice it, the Bruins’ depth is a great problem to have. And while that may lead to some difficult decisions for Cassidy as we get closer to opening night, he certainly must be taking solace in the fact that he has options.

