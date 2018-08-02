Why Colin Cowherd Is Buying Kyrie Irving Knicks Rumors As ‘Real Story’

There may be some legitimacy to these Kyrie Irving-New York Knicks murmurs.

At least Colin Cowherd thinks so.

The Boston Celtics star all but certainly will opt out of his contract next offseason and pursue a new deal, be it in Boston or elsewhere. It has been rumored that Irving has an eye on the Knicks, or possibly even the Brooklyn Nets, with the overall prospect of playing in New York enticing the guard.

But seeing as it’s a year away, it is fair to dismiss many of these rumors as hogwash, but Cowherd isn’t among those ruling it out. On his FOX Sports 1 talk show “The Herd” on Wednesday, he detailed why the connection between Irving and the Knicks is “a real story.”

"Don't tell me New York's not viable. Cap space next year, stars moving… Watch this story on Kyrie Irving and the Knicks." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/CW46s0VnlE — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 1, 2018

While Cowherd often launches five-alarm takes this hardly is one of them, as he brings up many good and valid points.

Sure, the Knicks are a disaster, as are the Nets. But Irving joining forces with another star or two in New York wouldn’t be the most ridiculous thing we’ve seen in recent NBA memory, and it certainly wouldn’t be unprecedented.

With that in mind, Irving does seem excited for the upcoming season, especially with Gordon Hayward set to return at full health. So while Celtics fans likely are directing their attention to what Irving is going to do next offseason, they have something pretty exciting in front of them for this campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images