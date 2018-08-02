Courtney Smith Believes Urban Meyer Failed To Stop Her Domestic Abuse

Courtney Smith can explain better than most why Urban Meyer and The Ohio State University are under the spotlight.
The ex-wife of former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith discussed Thursday in an interview with Stadium the domestic violence allegations she made against him and how head coach Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, reacted to them.
Courtney Smith believes the Meyers should have done more to help her in the aftermath of alleged 2015 domestic violence incidents. She claims she informed Shelley Meyer, but isn’t sure whether Shelley told her husband, Urban.
“When somebody is crying out for help, I believe the coach, along with the coach’s wife, have a duty to do something to help, instead of worrying about winning games or who his mentor is and who his family is and trying to protect that,” Smith said. “Somebody’s safety and safety of their children need to be more important.”
Ohio State put Meyer on paid leave Wednesday, as it investigates the domestic-violence allegations against Zach Smith and the football program’s response to them.
The university’s action follows college football reporter Brett McMurphy’s explosive report, which suggests Meyer knew Zach Smith abused Courtney Smith multiple times in 2015 but retained him until last month.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@WatchStadium
