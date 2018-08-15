Why Cris Carter Isn’t Worried About Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Relationship

A lot recently has been made about the relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Despite unrivaled success by the New England Patriots quarterback-head coach duo, several reports have indicated that there is a growing rift between Brady and Belichick.

Both parties have somewhat debunked these rumors, as each as expressed the utmost respect for one another. All things considered, we probably shouldn’t be worried too much about the dynamic between Brady and Belichick. Cris Carter sure isn’t, as he explained during Wednesday’s edition of “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1.

"This is a phenomenal relationship between two tremendous, competitive people. And it's worked. If they stay together, they will always have a chance to win every game." — @criscarter80 on Brady & Belichick pic.twitter.com/3tHO5MlVJ9 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 15, 2018

Brady and Belichick both are ultra competitors, so it makes all the sense in the world that they might occasionally butt heads. But they couldn’t be more on the same page about their primary goal, which has resulted in the Patriots reaching great heights throughout their time together.

