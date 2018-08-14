Why Is There An Eagles Super Bowl Billboard Outside Patriots’ Gillette Stadium?

The New England Patriots are on to 2018. Last season’s painful loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII is in the rearview mirror.

But Patriots fans driving past Gillette Stadium literally will see a reminder of that loss in their rearview mirrors.

A digital billboard celebrating the Eagles as “world champs” went up Monday at the intersection of Route 1 and North Street in Foxboro, Mass. — less than a half-mile from Gillette Stadium, the site of Thursday’s Pats-Eagles preseason game.

Here’s a look at the billboard, which features Philly lineman Jason Kelce in his bizarre Super Bowl parade outfit, an Eagles player wearing No. 41 and a Patriots player wearing No. 33. (The Eagles won Super Bowl LII 41-33.)

There’s a story behind the billboard, of course. Gina Lewis, a self-proclaimed Eagles fan living in Massachusetts, recently made a bet with a Patriots fan coworker, who said he’d fund a billboard displaying Tom Brady’s fumble during Super Bowl LII if her tweet got enough likes and retweets.

My Coworker(Pats fan) says if I can get 4100 likes and 3300 RTs he’ll pay to put this on a Billboard here in New England!! He says the chances of getting that many are as good as us winning another SB!!! Eagles Nation, let’s hand New Engalnd another L and make this happen!! pic.twitter.com/qiTx529uHU — Gina Lewis (@GinaMarie0125) June 23, 2018

Lewis’ tweet easily hit those goals — over 8,000 retweets and 14,000 likes as of Monday — meaning you can blame her coworker for this unfortunate situation.

The billboard couldn’t feature that photo due to copyright reasons, so Lewis turned to Philadelphia-based artist Jordan Spector, who designed the billboard’s layout.

According to Lewis, several fans reached out to her asking if the billboard could be displayed near Gillette Stadium, so Patriots fans would see it when the Eagles came to town this week. So, Lewis launched a GoFundMe page, which easily raised the $5,000 necessary to erect the billboard and also is seeking donations to the AO1 Foundation, founded by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

In one last jab to Patriots fans, Lewis says the Eagles ad, which shares space with five other digital ads that each are displayed for 10 seconds, will stay up until Sept. 13 — exactly 52 days after her GoFundMe met its goal.

We’re sure Lane Johnson approves.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images