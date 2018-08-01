Why Jason Whitlock Believes Deflategate ‘Ignited’ Patriots’ Turmoil

It’s been a tumultuous year for the New England Patriots.

Ever since ESPN dropped a bombshell report in January about the division between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, reports out of Foxboro have painted a picture of a dynasty that is fractured and only has so much time left.

But when did Patriot Place go from a strict, by-the-book operation to a daytime soap opera? FOX Sports’ Jason Whitlock thinks that all of the palace intrigue surrounding the Patriots stems from Deflategate.

An excerpt from “12: Inside The Story Of Tom Brady’s Redemption” leaked Tuesday showing that Brady felt betrayed by Kraft when the Patriots owner accepted the four-game suspension the NFL handed Brady for his perceived role in the incident.

Whitlock surmised on Tuesday’s edition of “Speak For Yourself” that after Kraft and Belichick distanced themselves from Brady during the Deflategate saga, the cracks in the dynasty began to appear and Kraft asked Belichick to trade Jimmy Garoppolo as a way of mending fences with Brady.

Whitlock: Tom Brady felt that Kraft and Belichick let him down during deflategate which ignited the Patriots turmoil. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/bLHFKTEEUp — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 31, 2018

As far as Whitlock’s takes go this one is at least on the believable side.

But for all the turmoil surrounding the Patriots this offseason, Brady and Co. still enter the upcoming season as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

