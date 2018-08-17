Why Kevin Love Believes LeBron James Left Cavs For Lakers This Summer

For the first time in four seasons, Kevin Love will be without his co-star in Cleveland.

Love effectively has become the leading man for the Cavaliers, as LeBron James left his hometown team at the turn of NBA free agency to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Many have speculated why James made the jump to the West Coast. If you ask Love, The King was just looking for a new challenge.

“I had somewhat of an idea,” Love said in an interview with ESPN, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “I had, like everybody, weighed the options and had an idea of where he might go. I knew it was probably between Cleveland and Los Angeles. I think he’s always looking for a different challenge. He’s always wondering what’s next, and it feels like sometimes he’s playing chess and everybody else is playing checkers.

“He’s very, very mentally strong, knows the game of basketball so well, and sometimes there’s something he sees that other people don’t. So I think making it to four straight finals, him helping us the most in us winning a championship in 2016, I think he might’ve been looking for something different and a change — next chapter for him — and here we are.”

James delivered his promise to the Cavs, helping the team win its first title in franchise history. Now, he’ll look to help a historic organization return to its championship-winning ways.

