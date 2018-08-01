Why Martellus Bennett ‘Never Felt At Home’ With Patriots, Other NFL Teams

Martellus Bennett was somewhat of a journeyman over the course of his 10-year NFL career.

The former tight end spent four seasons with the Cowboys after being drafted by Dallas in 2008, which marked the most amount of time Bennett spent with one team during his tenure in the league. He also had stints with the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers.

But while Bennett was a fan favorite in several of pit stops, he doesn’t really identify with any of the teams he played for. During an appearance on the “Dave Dameshek Football Program,” Bennett explained how he views his time in the NFL.

“I never felt at home at any of the places that I played, honestly,” Bennett, as transcribed by NFL.com. “I looked at myself as a consultant. So my job was to go into wherever this place was that needed a tight end and I would consult at the tight end position until they found another tight end better than me or my consultation was over, then I had to go consult somewhere else.

“So I look at every single player as an independent entrepreneurial company. I don’t think every player views themselves as that, a lot of players view themselves as working as part of a larger corporation and being owned at that corporation and having a job there. I feel like the tight end position is my skill, it is my job and when you need someone to fill that position you hire me. But it’s only on a contract base, it’s not full-time employment.”

Leave it to Bennett to offer an outside-the-box, introspective take.

While Bennett certainly had some ups and downs over the course of his journey in the league, it’s safe to say his NFL “consultation” was a success overall.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports