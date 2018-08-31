Why One NBA Analyst ‘Would Be Shocked’ If Kyrie Irving Left Celtics

Kyrie Irving sure looks like a pretty smart guy, huh?

Many wondered if the star point guard was crazy last summer when he requested to leave LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fast forward a calendar year and James now resides in the Western Conference, while Irving and the Boston Celtics are poised for an NBA Finals run.

During Thursday’s edition of “The Jump,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reflected on Irving’s jump to Boston, noting the five-time All-Star “struck gold” by joining the C’s. Nick Friedell then took it one step further, explaining why he believes Irving won’t find a new team next summer.

“This is exactly why I don’t think he’s going anywhere,” Friedell said. “I know there’s a lot of rumors and a lot of people wondering if he’s going to end up in New York. I think that if Boston plays the way they’re supposed to this season and he knows he can rule the East for a few years, I’d be shocked if he left the situation he’s in given the way everything has worked out.”

It’s tough to find a flaw in that logic. The Celtics are poised for sustained success with budding superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and Irving quickly established himself as a capable leader for one of the NBA’s most storied franchises.

Irving, of course, has the right to test the free-agent waters next offseason, but the grass certainly looks greener in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports