Why Skip Bayless Believes Tom Brady Had Right To End WEEI Interview

And now Skip Bayless has entered the debate on Tom Brady’s WEEI interview.

(Shocker, right?)

Brady, as you probably have heard, cut off a radio interview Monday morning after repeated questions about his trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero. The New England Patriots quarterback’s abrupt ending of the interview has sparked widespread debate, with many feeling Brady was a bit too crabby about what seemed like fair questions.

Enter Bayless, who addressed the admittedly foolish situation during Tuesday morning’s “UNDISPUTED” episode on FS1.

"Brady has turned into one of the greatest leaders in the history of sports … I've never seen anything like what he keeps overcoming to get to & win SBs for the New England Patriots b/c the rosters get worse & worse, his receiving corps gets worse & worse." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/OfuXC6O8vu — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 28, 2018

Bayless, for once, might have a point.

Brady isn’t obligated to answer questions about his trainer, and furthermore, expecting him to say anything of consequence probably is unrealistic. Once he made it clear he wasn’t going to address Guerrero, WEEI host Kirk Minihane should’ve let it go.

But hey, to each their own.

