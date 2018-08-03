Why Skip Bayless Finds Jayson Tatum’s Workout With Kobe Bryant Problematic

Bad blood is more important to Skip Bayless than young blood.

The “Undisputed” host said on Friday’s episode he believes Kobe Bryant shouldn’t be working out with Jayson Tatum due to the rivalry that exists between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. Bayless couched his argument in the fact any success Tatum enjoys with the Celtics might come at the expense of Lonzo Ball and the Lakers.

“Jayson Tatum plays for the Boston Celtics. You can’t do that if you’re Kobe Bryant… you just have to draw the line.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/PmTnJ527dl — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 3, 2018

“He (Tatum) plays for the Boston Celtics,” Bayless said. “You (Bryant) can’t do that … You have to draw the line. …”

Tatum shared a series of photos last Friday on Instagram, in which he works out and receives pointers from Bryant, his favorite player.

Bayless’ co-host, Shannon Sharpe, offers a sensible theory of why Bryant worked out with Tatum.

“I don’t think Kobe sees in Lonzo what he sees in Jayson Tatum… Maybe Tatum is more like Kobe with his Mamba Mentality; maybe Zo is more like LeBron with his, ‘I’m going to get everyone else involved.’” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/poowinzUBw — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 3, 2018

Bayless probably still refuses to heed Sharpe’s logic.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images