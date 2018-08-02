Why Tiger Woods Believes 2018 British Open Loss Is ‘Teachable Moment’ For His Kids

Tigers Woods had the world buzzing two weekends ago when he took the lead during the final round of the 147th Open Championship with seven holes to play, much to the dismay of Jordan Spieth who began the day as the co-leader.

But alas, it was not meant to be. Woods faltered on holes 11 and 12 and was unable to catch eventual champion Francesco Molinari at Carnoustie Golf Links.

After the round, the 42-year-old Woods embraced his two children, Sam and Charlie, both of whom never had seen or have no memory of their father contending on a major Sunday.

It was a big step in Woods’ latest comeback attempt, as he finished tied for sixth place, which was his best finish in a major since the 2013 Open Championship.

The 14-time major winner is teeing up this week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, and he spoke Wednesday about failing to hold the Sunday lead at Carnoustie and why he thinks it was good for his kids to see him be in contention and how they can learn from his Sunday failure.

“In team sports you can hide, in individual sports you cannot,” Woods said, via CBS Sports’ Kyle Porter. “You’re exposed. They saw their dad get into contention and end up leading the tournament. End up losing the tournament. But I tried until the very end.

“They saw me make that birdie on the par 5, and they saw I stuffed that shot on 18 even though that yahoo was yelling at me on the tee shot. They saw how much I was grinding. They said, ‘Well, you weren’t going to win.’ I said, ‘I know I wasn’t going to win, but that doesn’t stop me from grinding.’ That is a teachable moment because they were there in present, in person. Sometimes you can’t always see that on TV.”

Woods has shown a different perspective during his return to golf and his focus on being a father undoubtedly has played a huge role.

While the golfing legend appears OK with his near miss at The Open, he has shown he still has the game to win not only PGA Tour events, but also major championships, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he won this weekend at Firestone Country Club.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images