Will Sam Darnold Be Best QB In NFL One Day? Here’s Why Tony Romo Thinks So

The Jets are putting quite a bit of faith in their prized draft pick.

New York selected quarterback Sam Darnold at No. 3 overall in the 2018 draft, and effectively put their support behind him Wednesday by trading fellow signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints.

Of all the rookie QB’s, of which there are many, Darnold arguably is in the best position to contribute right away. On top of the fact that he likely will be one of the few rookie signal-callers to start immediately, he also is pretty polished at a young age.

And his skill is getting the attention of an ex-NFLer.

Longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, now an analyst with CBS, went as far as to say Darnold one day could be the best in the NFL.

“I really think Sam is going to be one of the great quarterbacks in the National Football League,” Romo said on CBS Sports’ Tiki and Tierney, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “I think he’s got a chance, before he finishes his career, at some point to possibly be the top guy. Tom Brady’s gonna be done one day. I think when he goes away, it’s going to be Aaron Rodgers — he’s gonna be the guy until he’s done. But that next phase, there’s a chance. I see certain traits in Sam Darnold that are rare.”

So what are those traits? In a separate interview with NJ.com, Romo gave a little more insight into his logic.

“I do think that Sam, he has rare qualities that I like to see on the football field. I don’t know how he is in the classroom. But as far as resetting the pocket, the feel, the subtle nuance to the game that sometimes goes unnoticed to the average fan, I just feel like he has those things. Which tells you that his ceiling is very high.”

The Jets long have struggled to find stability under center, so it’s understandable that Darnold has fans hyped.

Of course, he’s yet to play in a regular season game, so we’ll have to wait and see if all the excitement ends up being on the money. But it sounds like Jets fans aren’t alone in thinking Darnold could be something special.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images