Xander Bogaerts Having Tremendous Success With Runners In Scoring Position

Xander Bogaerts long has proven how reliable of a hitter he can be, and that’s been abundantly clear this season.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop currently leads Major League Baseball in slugging percentage with runners in scoring position. He’s done a fine job this season plating runners, and very well could end up driving in 100 runs by season’s end.

To hear NESN’s Dennis Eckersley’s analysis of Bogaerts’ performance at the plate, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images