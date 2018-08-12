Xander Bogaerts Injury: Red Sox Star Jammed Finger During Head-First Slide

Xander Bogaerts is experiencing more hand troubles.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop will miss Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles because of a jammed left pinkie finger, manager Alex Cora announced before the series finale at Camden Yards. Bogaerts suffered the injury while sliding head-first into third base during Game 2 of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader.

X-rays on Bogaerts’ finger came back negative, according to the Boston Herald’s Michael Silverman.

Bogaerts, who does not wear the 'oven mitt' because it bothers him, hurt himself again sliding hands first into third Saturday night. Left pinky. X-rays negative. They don't believe it's serious. — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) August 12, 2018

Red Sox fans shouldn’t be overly considered with the injury, despite Bogaerts’ history with hand woes.

In fact, the star shortstop pleaded to be in the lineup for Sunday’s tilt.

“Yesterday when he slid into third, he kind of jammed his (left pinkie),” Cora said before the game, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “He could play, he fought (not being in the lineup) … but it’s just a matter of taking care of the players.”

Let’s hope the injury doesn’t linger.

Bogaerts recently missed time after being hit on his wrist during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies. He also battled with a hand injury much of last season, and his production suffered as a result.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images