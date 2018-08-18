Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox Continue To Show Resiliency In Win Vs. Rays

No matter the deficit, the Boston Red Sox never waver.

Such was the case Friday night at Fenway Park when the Sox fell behind the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 in the first inning. But Boston slowly chipped away at the lead, eventually overtaking the Rays en route to a 7-3 win.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has tormented the Tampa Bay all season, and he did so again Friday, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in the win.

After the game, Bogaerts discussed the team’s resiliency when faced with an early deficit with NESN’s Jahmai Webster.

To hear from Bogaerts, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images