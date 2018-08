The Red Sox take on the Cleveland Indians for a four-game series starting Monday night and Alex Cora entertained the media while telling stories of former Sox manager, current Indians manager, Terry Francona.

Cora Spent three seasons playing under the fan favorite and his stories about Tito show just why he was so loved. NESN.com’s Courtney Cox tells you all about it in your Xfinity X1 Report.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images