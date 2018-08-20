Yes, Jon Gruden Is Still Ticked Off About ‘The Tuck Rule’ Almost 20 Years Later

In the last two decades, Jon Gruden has won a Super Bowl, found success at varying levels on the football field and in the broadcast booth, while also amassing millions and millions of dollars.

But bring up the “Tuck Rule,” and the Oakland Raiders coach can’t help but fall back into a fit of rage.

When Gruden’s Raiders open the 2018 season in a couple of weeks, it will be his first game on the Oakland sideline since 2002 when the Raiders were eliminated in the AFC divisional round, in large part due to a controversial call.

Tom Brady fumbled, the referees overturned it by citing the Tuck Rule, and we all know the story by now.

Gruden certainly hasn’t forgotten about it, either. The topic came up in a conversation with NBC’s Peter King, and Gruden made it clear he’s not over it, and it’s a big reason he still has issues with instant replay in the NFL.

“That’s probably a big reason I’m never going to be a fan of instant replay,” Gruden told King. “Instant replay was (meant) to correct an obvious wrong. I don’t know how they worded it. But they shouldn’t have overturned that play. That’s a complete joke. Where’s the tuck rule today, Peter? It’s not even in the game. When you overturn a play for a rule like that, that’s no way to lose a game. Especially a playoff game.

“It is what it is, as they say today.”

On one hand, it’s pretty easy to say Gruden should just move on and try to forget about that ruling, but considering how strongly he feels about it to this day, that’s probably a little easier said than done.

