Aaron Rodgers Injury: Packers QB Gives Update Before Week 2 Vs. Vikings

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers’ status is day-to-day ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

The Packers quarterback then provided his own update, telling reporters he suffered a sprained knee in Green Bay’s Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears and that he feels “a little better every day” despite not practicing at all Wednesday instead staying inside for treatment.

“There was a lot of adrenaline,” said Rodgers, who guided the Packers to a 24-23 victory over the Bears on Sunday night after returning from the knee injury in the second half. “and (it’s) pretty sore the last three days.”

Rodgers said immediately after Green Bay’s amazing comeback that he’d play in Week 2 against Minnesota, and the 34-year-old didn’t back down from that sentiment Wednesday.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers described his injury as a “sprained knee.” He stayed inside to work with trainers while the rest of the team practiced. He echoed McCarthy by saying it’s one day at a time. However, the idea of not playing this weekend hasn’t crossed his mind. — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) September 12, 2018

Question from the media: "Aaron will you need to practice at all this week in order to play Sunday? Is that critical?" Aaron Rodgers: "Nope." — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) September 12, 2018

Rodgers, who said he didn’t take any pain medications Sunday night because he doesn’t like them, was carted off the field before halftime against Chicago, forcing DeShone Kizer to temporarily take over at quarterback. The two-time MVP returned in the second half, though, and orchestrated a wild comeback that further highlighted his status as one of the NFL’s elite.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images