Adrian Peterson Blasts Cris Carter Again, Following Impressive Redskins Debut

Cris Carter should expect a smug grin and then some next time he encounters Adrian Peterson.

The Washington Redskins running back told ProFootballTalk on Tuesday he intends to make a firm, “I-told-you-so” gesture to FOX Sports’ “First Things First” host next time he sees him.

“I’m definitely gonna try to crush his hand,” Peterson said.

Carter last month openly doubted the ability of Peterson to be an impact player at age 33 and suggested he should have retired instead of joining the Redskins. But Peterson made a mockery of that opinion Sunday, racking up 166 total yards and scoring one touchdown in his Redskins debut, a 24-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Peterson went on to explain why he believes Carter’s criticism more likely was rooted in a personal grudge than professional insight.

“I don’t know what it is with him,” Peterson said. “… I haven’t wrapped my mind around it but at the end of the day, he’s one person and I just try to block him out and just whatever it is what it is. It was just more personal because he actually played for the Vikings for a long time and through a lot of those situations I’ve been through that he commented on he could’ve reached out and got some intel that’s not known to the public to base his opinion on and not just go off of the face value of things that he was hearing.

“. . . If you wanted to reach me for anything you can do that, you know, but you decided just to go on your own merit and come up with your own conclusions for different things and make all these foul comments about me. I’m not really into trying to break people down and beat people down with negative talk but you have some people that are like that and you just gotta continue to push forward no matter what the naysayers have to say about you.”

This interview represents Peterson’s second attack on Carter in recent weeks. If a feud between them truly is on, Peterson’s play will speak louder in his favor than his words or a strong handshake ever could.

